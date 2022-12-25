Home page World



A police diver searches the Landwehr Canal in Berlin for evidence in the case of the spectacular theft of jewels from the Green Vault in Dresden. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

20 police divers are deployed in the Berlin Landwehr Canal. They’re looking for evidence following a major break-in at a museum in Dresden.

Berlin/Dresden – The search for evidence in the case of the spectacular theft of jewels from the Green Vault in Dresden continues at Christmas. According to the Dresden police department on Sunday, around 20 police divers from different federal states have been looking for evidence in the Landwehr Canal on the Kiehlufer in the Berlin-Neukölln district since the morning hours. About 150 meters of the canal should be searched.

“At the same time, emergency officers secure the immediate area. The measures will take some time,” it said. No further details were given. “In view of the ongoing investigations, further information is currently not possible. This currently also includes the results of the search measures,” the police said.

Millions worth of diamonds and diamonds stolen

Around three years after the burglary in the treasury, most of the loot turned up again shortly before Christmas. 31 items from the theft were secured in Berlin and taken back to Dresden, where experts are currently examining the pieces. The jewels’ return was apparently preceded by a deal between a defense attorney and the judiciary. It was “talked between the defense and the public prosecutor’s office, including the court, about a possible procedural agreement and the return of existing booty”, it was said officially.

In the early morning of November 25, 2019, pieces of jewelry with a total of 4,300 diamonds and brilliants with a total value of over 113 million euros were stolen from the Green Vault. The perpetrators had also caused damage to property amounting to over one million euros. The slump made international headlines. In this case, six young men are currently facing charges of gang theft and serious arson. You are German and come from a well-known Arab family in Berlin. The trial is scheduled to continue on January 10th. dpa