Breaking into an apartment for an eviction: they break down the door of the police commissioner of Rome

Incredible mistake during an executive eviction that took place in Ostia which led to none other than breaking into the apartment of Rome’s police commissioner, Carmine Belfiore.

To tell the story, which took place in recent days, is the newspaper The Republic. According to what was reconstructed, a student, who had inherited an apartment from her deceased grandmother, had started a tussle with the tenant who did not pay the rent, eventually obtaining an executive eviction.

Thus, in recent days, the girl, the bailiff, a blacksmith, some police officers and even a 118 ambulance, as required by practice, showed up in Ostia.

However, the student does not seem to remember the exterior of the building. Having reached the address, the bailiff, who received no answer either on the intercom or at the door, gave the order to break in by forcing the lock.

Once inside the apartment, however, the young woman realized that a mistake had been made. “But this isn’t Grandma’s house. Which apartment did we enter?” the student exclaimed.

Once all the necessary checks had been carried out, it was even discovered that the house in which it had been broken into belonged to the police commissioner of Rome Carmine Belfiore.