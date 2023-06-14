The world of cybersecurity can be an exciting and challenging career. However, without obtaining certifications, most will be somewhat trapped in a box void of career-advancing opportunities. To break through glass ceilings, IT professionals need to increase their knowledge. One way of doing so is to take the CISSP exam.

To pass the exam, applicants must prove extensive knowledge of the CISSP eight domains, CISSP Domain 1 being the first of the eight. Online personalized CISSP masterclasses can help those in the cybersecurity world learn what their weaknesses are and improve upon them.

What are the CISSP 8 Domains?

To pass the CISSP exam, candidates will be tested on their knowledge of the eight CISSP Common Body of Knowledge domains. The CBK is a collection of current information security terms and principles that help cybersecurity professionals worldwide discuss matters using a common language. ISC2, a nonprofit organization known as the industry’s gold standard for cybersecurity certifications, administers the exam.

The key to obtaining certification is a strong understanding of the eight domains. The exam uses a computerized adaptive testing format, or CAT for short. This algorithm-based test will determine a test taker’s weaknesses and generate questions focusing on where their knowledge is lacking. This fact stresses the importance of having a strong working knowledge of all of the domains.

Security and Risk Management

The largest of the 8 domains, Security and Risk Management comprise approximately 15% of the CISSP exam. It covers such topics as the confidentiality and integrity of information, compliance knowledge, and regulatory and legal issues relating to information security. Risk-based management concepts and IT policies are also covered.

Asset Security

The Asset Security domain addresses the physical requirements for data security. Under its umbrella are the classification of information, retention periods, privacy issues, and the handling of data security. This domain comprises about 10% of the exam.

Security Architecture and Engineering

Comprising around 13% of the exam, this domain covers information security issues such as secure design principles, the design and implementation of physical data security, and addressing system vulnerabilities. Also included are issues related to the engineering of secure designs.

Communications and Network Security

This domain, which covers approximately 13% of the CISSP exam, covers the design and protection of a business’s network and all that it encompasses. This includes an understanding of secure network channels, components, and architecture.

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

The Identity and Access Management domain helps information security professionals understand how to control users’ access to data. It covers the identification and authentication of users, authorization mechanisms, and third-party identity services. This domain covers approximately 14% of the exam.

Security Assessment and Testing

Comprising about 12% of the CISSP exam, the Security Assessment and Testing domain covers the design, performance, and analysis of testing the security of a system. It includes security control testing and designing and validating security test strategies. This domain also includes performing and evaluating internal and third-party security audits.

Security Operations

The Security Operations domain comprises approximately 13% of the exam. This domain addresses a business’s overall security operations, including monitoring activities, security operations concepts, disaster recovery, and incident management. Also included is the management of physical security and the monitoring of logging and network activity.

Software Development Security

Approximately 10% of the CISSP exam comprises the Software Development Security domain. Under this domain’s umbrella is understanding, applying, and enforcing a business’s software. This includes ensuring proper security during the software’s design and implementation phase, evaluating its effectiveness, and securing coding guidelines and standards.

Exploring the CISSP Domains: Boost Your IT Career Now!

To advance your cybersecurity career, obtaining ISC2 certifications can pave the way. To pass the challenging and vast CISSP exam, candidates will be tested on their knowledge and understanding of the 8 CISSP Common Body of Knowledge domains.

Each domain covers a large amount of information, and it could be difficult for the average cybersecurity professional to have extensive knowledge of each. Before taking the exam, you’ll need to be incredibly well prepared. Online CISSP masterclasses are a smart way to improve your knowledge and work on your weaknesses.