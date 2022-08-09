The success of breaking bad Y Better Call Saul no doubt, which is why there’s been plenty of merchandise for sale for fans to bring something from the series into their bedroom or as clothing. And now it is revealed that a video game adaptation was planned, thinking that the best model to follow would be the franchise of GTA.

In a recent interview, the creator of both shows, Vince Gilligan, talked about the idea of ​​a game set within that universe. He pointed out that there have been numerous attempts to do so, presenting the idea of ​​a title similar to the saga of RockstarGames and even though it didn’t happen, he thinks it still makes sense. Apparently, the idea did not come to fruition.

Here the interview:

This is what he commented on it:

I’m not much of a video game player, but how can you not know about Grand Theft Auto? I remember saying to the guys, who are running Apple now, who originally said yes to Breaking Bad, ‘Who owns Grand Theft Auto? Can’t they have a module, can there be a Breaking Bad game? It still makes sense to me! That never came to fruition. There have been quite a few video game attempts. We tried to make a virtual reality experience with the Sony PlayStation VR headset. We made a mobile game that didn’t last long.

The creator also stated that he does not want to release a title similar to the infamous ET so fans should not expect this creation in the style of GTA for now. Even if they contact RockstarGames to work on it, for now they are busy with the sixth game of their star brand.

Via: comic book