It is common for films and programs of Asian origin to have versions with Western actors, but it is not so common for the reverse to happen. Well, now the same thing will happen with the series of breaking badwhich will be turned into a K-Drama.

That is the news that is scouring the internet and that it comes from Korean sites like Hani. Apparently the project is in production but is just getting off the ground. So it won’t be available soon.

It seems that Korean entertainment companies have been researching for some time how to adapt this hit AMC TV show for the Korean audience.

And by the way, they got a license to create their own version of this crime-themed drama.

It is necessary to point out that this is not the first time that the program has been adapted for another country with a different cast. In 2014 the Colombian series of Metastasis.

Metastasis is a recreation of breaking bad for the Latin American audience but it is difficult to say if the K-Drama for South Korea will follow the same path.

One of the criticisms against this Colombian production is that its creators decided not to stray from the original. So some hope that the Korean version will bring something more.

However, there is also the danger that the adaptation will leave much to be desired and be a disaster.

Where can you see the Breaking Bad series?

If you want to enjoy the series of breaking bad Before its K-Drama version comes out and thus be able to make the proper comparisons, the best way to do it is through Netflix.

Its five seasons, which comprise 62 episodes, are available on this video-on-demand service. You can also enjoy its sequel, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. But there is still something else.

On Netflix you can still enjoy Better Call Saulwhich is considered the prequel to the series and has 63 episodes divided into six seasons.

As you can see the legacy of breaking bad it is currently very large. How can the style and themes of the program be adapted to the Korean idiosyncrasy?

The creatives of the K-Drama version will have to think things through to keep the core themes and their same spirit.

In addition to breaking bad We have more series information at EarthGamer.