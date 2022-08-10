Vince Gilligancreator of the popular series breaking badrevealed that a game based on it was once in planning and that it would be style Grand Theft Auto either GTA.

That was revealed in an episode of the show Inside the Gilliverse. He first commented that he does not reach the point of calling himself a video gamer but that he knows the franchise titles well. RockstarGames mentioned before. That’s why he talked about it with his team.

I wanted to see the possibility of developing a game of breaking bad What GTA and remember you asked ‘Who owns Grand Theft Auto?’.

What is not clear is whether he wanted rock star did a title like that or it was really just a suggestion of what it would be like. Even though the plan never came to fruition, Gilligan still believes that a video game based on the series ‘makes sense’. You could be right.

Font: Netflix.

In fact, breaking bad had a game, which was Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements and came out in 2019 on mobile. However, it did not go so well for him and the following year he was removed.

Vince Gilligan revealed that he still tried to make a virtual reality title for PlayStation VR but he couldn’t pull it off. Unfortunately, she did not share any concrete details about this development which sounds appealing from the start.

Where can you see the Breaking Bad series?

if you are interested breaking bad or want to revive it they can do it in Netflix, where are its five seasons. There is also its sequel, the film of The way. If you want to go further, it is Better Call Saulits prequel, in this same service.

Back to the theme of the game breaking bad style GTA, Gilligan He admitted that it is very hard to create something like that. His team spent ‘a lot of energy and talent to write three or four stories for different video games’.

To the above, he added ‘there were a lot of man-hours poured into that’. Vince Gilligan He noted that doing something like this takes years and millions of dollars, especially when you want to do something new in virtual reality.

finished off with ‘however, it never came to fruition, which is a shame’. Later he pointed out that if they did something they would take great care of the quality and despite the time that has elapsed, he still believes that a video game is feasible.

In addition to GTA we have more video game information in EarthGamer.