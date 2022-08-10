Among the most popular TV series of all time we certainly find breaking Badthe work of Gilligan where is it Walter Whitean ordinary science professor finds himself overnight producing and selling methamphetamine with his former student Jesse Pinkman. The videogame reality is full of works that deal with crime and it is not difficult to imagine a game that has a similar plot. Even the author, like probably many fans, was not foreign to such a thought and it seems that for years he fantasized about a game inspired by his work by him.

Indeed, it is during his podcast “Inside the Gilliverse”That Gilligan adds details to how his thinking has evolved over time. It seems that there have been various attempts by the screenwriter to create a video game inspired by his work. Gilligan declares that he is not a gamer but that he too is bewitched by the fame of Grand Theft Autothe famous ip of Rockstar Games.

GTA was therefore Gilligan’s main model for this elusive BB game that should have been called Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements. This idea did not go through but over the years it has been accompanied by other unsuccessful attempts as a game for PlayStation VR and one for mobile published and canceled shortly after. As things have gone so far it seems that we will never see a real videogame adaptation of Gilligan’s work but now that the spin off series Better Call Soul is about to end, perhaps there may be an opportunity for another attempt.