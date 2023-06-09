Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston says he will retire in 2026

67-year-old American actor and star of the Breaking Bad series Bryan Cranston has announced the timing of the end of his film career. About it informs The Hollywood Reporter.

The artist said he wants to retire in three years, in 2026. By then, he hopes to close his production company and spend more time with his wife Robin, whom he has been married to since 1989.

Cranston added that he wants to live with his wife in the French countryside and “soak up the local culture, language and food.”

“I want to have that kind of experience. I want to go on a day trip, start a fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends, and not read scripts, ”the Breaking Bad star said, adding that in retirement he is not going to think about work and answer phone calls .

Earlier it became known that the 27-year-old British actor and star of the films about Spider-Man Tom Holland decided to take a break from his acting career for a year.