It seems that the dream of many fans to see the characters of Walter White Y Jesse Pinkman from breaking bad in Better Call Saul. As recently announced, this will happen at some point in the last season of the program.

This was fully confirmed by the co-creator of Better Call Saul, peter gouldin it PaleyFest LA. There he mentioned that Bryan Cranston (White) Y Aaron Paul (Pinkman) would be very present.

However, he preferred not to reveal how both actors will appear playing these characters, who have not been on stage together since. The way from breaking bad.

Maybe it’s the best to keep everyone in suspense and waiting. Gould started saying “I don’t want to rush things for the audience, but I will say that the first question we had when we started the series was, ‘Are we going to see Walt and Jesse on the show?'”.

To the above, he added ‘instead of evading, I’ll just say yes’. Later, on the panel PaleyFest LAhe went on to say ‘the how or the circumstances or whatever, you will have to find out for yourselves…’.

Then he finished with ‘[…]but I have to say that it is one of the many things that I think they will discover this season’. the account in Twitter official of Better Call Saul corroborated everything with a photo of Walter White Y Jesse Pinkman of his own series.

There’s even more about Breaking Bad

peter gould was not the only one who spoke about the return of the characters from breaking bad in Better Call Saul. she did too Bob Odenkirkone of the actors of this program, who declared ‘if you can believe it, there’s more’.

Gould He interrupted him immediately, since apparently he was going to advance something important. So until it’s fully revealed, fans are going to have very high expectations of what to expect from the new episodes.

Before the conference began, the peter gould He had said this would happen. In a conversation with a well-known media outlet, she highlighted ‘those two worlds will intersect in a way you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure’.

Your colleague Vince Gilliganco-creator of Better Call Saulalso he said ‘it would be a pity if the program ended without [Cranston y Paul] appeared, didn’t they?’. The best thing is to be patient and see what they have prepared.

Sources [1][2].