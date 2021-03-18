Breaking bad was named as the best series in history by critics and fans thanks to the plot of Walter White. The chemistry professor endured his fight with lung cancer, but also became a legend in the world of drugs against all odds.

Throughout five seasons, the protagonist had to go through many bitter moments to seize power. One of these was when he let Jane die, Jesse Pinkman’s girlfriend, played by Krysten Ritter, in the Phoenix chapter (2×12).

In this episode, the fans witness how Walter goes to find Jesse. Upon entering, he sees Jane drowning after an overdose of speedball and decides not to save her so that her partner does not leave the business. Years later, Krysten Ritter spoke to People TV about the harsh scene.

While he was initially excited when he read the script, his experience changed completely when filming began. “It wasn’t really until we filmed it that all the passing around the character hit me.”

“But then you’re doing it and you’re in this deceased makeup. A mold was built for my chest so that Aaron Paul would actually press on my chest (to see if it would beat). Later, Bryan is seen sitting quietly in a corner after the shot. It was intense and I will never forget it ”, he explained.

Bryan Cranston also spoke about the moment earlier. In an interview with Inside the Actor’s Studio, the actor revealed that it was a very difficult scene to shoot because it reminded of his deceased daughter.

“People don’t understand that actors have to be willing to pay an emotional price. In a fraction of a second, (Krysten’s) face lost all its features, and from that came the face of my real daughter who drowned ”, were his emotional words.