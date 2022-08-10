breaking Bad is the story of a science teacher turned into a notorious drug dealer, set against the backdrop of New Mexico with gunfights, gang dramas, territorial wars and cute villains – just like some kind of GTA.

While the two mediums have several differences, they share many similarities, so it makes sense that creator Vince Gilligan once designed the adaptation to a GTA-like video game.

“I’m not much of a video game player, but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto?“Gilligan said in an interview on the Inside the Gilliverse podcast.”I remember saying to the guys, who now run Apple, ‘Who owns Grand Theft Auto? Can’t we get a little something to make a Breaking Bad game? ‘ It still makes sense to me!“.

“Unfortunately it never came true. There have been several video game attempts, some of which have made it to the market. We tried a VR experience with the Sony PlayStation VR headset. We made a mobile game that lasted for a short time“he stated in the podcast.

In all, there have been three or four attempts to make a Breaking Bad game, although none have ever succeeded. Walter White and Jesse remain tied to TV for now, but Gilligan is still interested in pursuing the world of games.

Source: ComicBook