His comments were in relation to the end of the writers’ union strike, which ended a few days ago. Gilligan talked about how this company managed to turn the program into a true and resounding success.

After mentioning the benefits of the agreement between the studios and the WGA, he declared ‘business is so different now because of streaming’.

Then Vince Gilligan said ‘This reminds me of the Charles Dickens quote, ‘This was the best of times, this was the worst of times”.

Then he explained ‘If it weren’t for the arrival of streaming, you wouldn’t be interviewing me. ‘Breaking Bad would be canceled because it wasn’t getting good numbers’.

Fountain: Netflix.

Gilligan says AMC was the one who bet on Breaking Bad when no one else did but things weren’t going well. But everything got better before the fourth season, when Netflix added the first three to its catalog and skyrocketed its popularity.

And the audience numbers grew and grew. For the creator of the series it was as if Netflix was ‘the cavalry’ and saved it. The idea of ​​having content and seeing it whenever you want is a wonderful thing.

Ten years after “Breaking Bad” ended, Vince Gilligan reflects on his favorite unsung moments of the AMC drama, the one thing he’d change about the finale and why committing to the final season’s opening was “the dumbest thing” he ever did. https://t.co/9Fac2b5cFP — Variety (@Variety) October 7, 2023

Despite this, the creator of Breaking Bad You don’t know how Netflix and streaming make money in general. According to Vince Gilligan ‘How do you monetize making 700 shows, with each one having six or eight episodes and only two or three seasons?’.

Fountain: Netflix.

He then highlighted that he guesses that Netflix makes money and that applies to the video on demand service. But it doesn’t capture how it does it unlike the old model that is based on commercials.

