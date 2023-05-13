As if it were a Mexican version of the popular American series of breaking badin which a Chemistry teacher chooses to engage in drug trafficking, to get the money that his work as a teacher did not give him, occurred in the State of Mexico.

It is a man identified as Juan Carlos “N”inhabitant of the exclusive subdivision of Horseshoe Forestswho turned his home into a real narcotics factory, since he secured his job as an accountant, it was not enough.

As pointed out by the journalist Carlos Jiménez, the now detainee claimed to dedicate himself to accounting, while in his living room he had a greenhouse with marijuana plants and different types of hallucinogenic mushrooms, while in his parking lot the narco-laboratory.

However, instead of selling blue methamphetamine, he was dedicated to marketing tamarind sweets with the addition of narcotics, which he sold to students from universities and public institutions near the area. See also The murderer of criminals who claimed the lives of more than 70 and is now 'youtuber'

Juan Carlos “N” assured that he had only been in business for six months, after resigning from his job as an accountant, and now he had the money to give himself the luxuries he longed for, which he boasted on his social networks.