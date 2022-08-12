The world of TV offers surprises from time to time and that was the case of the unexpected crossover between “Breaking bad” and “The office”. The television series produced by AMC and NBC, whose fictional universes did not share any relationship, decided to take advantage of a peculiar occasion to bring together their well-known characters in the same scene.

It was the year 2011 and the great television productions were once again meeting within the same gala: the 63rd Emmy Awards. A custom of this celebration has always been to include a humorous sketch in which the nominated series somehow intersect within the same scenario.

That year was no exception. The writers of the awards came up with carry jesse pinkman the remembered methamphetamine cook and companion of Walter White, to the Dunder Mifflin office in Scranton, where almost all the chapters of “The office” take place.

The blue goal reached Scranton

The scene featured branch employees talking about the things that annoyed them about their workspace. So we see Ryan Howard say, “Security, I feel like anyone can just walk in.” And then we see Jesse walk into the office.

Erin and Kelly, who are at the front desk, ask how they can help. “Yeah, uh… I’m here to leave something for someone,” says Aaron Paul’s character, puzzled.

And the one who receives it is the peculiar Creed, one of the rarest and most enigmatic characters of “The office, who far from being discreet, says out loud to everyone else: “My crystal methamphetamine arrived guys!”, something that leaves Jesse stunned.

Creed Bratton, from “The office” and Jesse Pinkman, from “Breaking bad”. Photo: Composite/AMC/NBC

Of course, this crossover isn’t canon in either of these universes, though it’s not hard to imagine Creed taking on Heisenberg’s trademark blue meta. Be that as it may, this meeting remained a hilarious curiosity for fans of both series.

“The Office” is available on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max, while “Breaking bad” will continue on Netflix until 2025.