The return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in “Better call Saul” has “Breaking bad” fans excited. However, far from this meeting, another vibrant reunion has been that of Aaron Paul with the twins from the episode “Peekaboo”(Cucú), one of the most emotional in the series created by Vince Gilligan.

Paul was in a Cotsco supermarket. There he signed autographs and promoted his Mezcal Two Men along with Bryan Cranston —who gives life to the famous Heisenberg—. Suddenly, he couldn’t hide his expression of surprise when he saw who he had in front of him.

YOU CAN SEE: “Breaking bad”: the best episodes according to critics on IMDb

It was about the brothers Dylan and Brandon Carrwho brought to life the boy Jesse meets in 2009. This, when he heads to the house of the couple of drug addicts who steal the merchandise from his friend ‘Skinny Pete’.

The clip has already gone viral due to Aaron’s reaction, who immediately recognized them by having them face to face again: “Oh my God!”, he is heard saying in the video while his jaw drops. .

YOU CAN SEE: Rhea Seehorn, star of “Better call Saul”: from housekeeper to TV star

“No way, good to see you guys!” says Paul as Cranston also realizes who they are. “Peekaboo! Remember that episode? They are the children!” the famous Heisenberg reminded the others present.

“Peekaboo”, the most sentimental side of Jesse

“Peekaboo” (Cucú in Spanish) is the episode 6 of the second season of “Breaking bad”. There Jesse Pinkman goes to the house of a couple of drug addicts to recover his money, but in the process he discovers that they have a son who lives in precarious conditions under the irresponsible care of his parents.

Although only one child – whose name is never revealed – appears, It featured the participation of two twin actors, since US laws prohibited minors from working for more than 2 hours at that time.

YOU CAN SEE: Actors of “Breaking bad” and “Better call Saul” rejuvenate: artist applies incredible deepfake

The chapter is remembered because it is the first time that, away from the violent and immature Jesse, we are shown the deep love that Pinkman has for children.