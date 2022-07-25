Without a doubt, one of the series that helped catapult Netflix beside stranger things it is breaking bad, which has remained in force since its premiere until today on the platform. However, nothing can be considered eternal, which is why the date on which Walter White leaves your home red.

According to research from the medium known as TheWrapthe series will stop airing next February 10, 2025, this in case the company decides not to renew the use license. Fact that could happen, since its profits have decreased thanks to its new regulations and low subscribers as a reason for competition.

That means, as soon as the license is open, another company like Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, among others, could have the right to pay to take the characters to their platform. Still, there are still two more years to go before they think things through, so at the end of the day they could still keep the series if it hits capital.

In news related to breaking bad. Not long ago it was said that there is a statue for two iconic characters in the state of Albuquerque, after all, that is where the story unfolded. This was donated by the same producer of the series, if you want to take a look at the complete note, we invite you to click on the following link.

Remember that there is still time to watch the series in case you have never given it a chance.

Via: UNILAD