What do we know about the center?

The call center defrauded customers of an Australian bank last month.

The center houses dozens of operators who were not allowed to leave the premises on Rajudi Beach outside Bombay, India’s financial capital, for fear of exposure.

How was the secret revealed?

The police received a report that a large number of requests for breakfast deliveries were recorded frequently from a nearby restaurant, starting at four in the morning every day.

Police officer Suhas Bafshi said, “The coastal city is full of tourists on weekends, but it is almost deserted the rest of the time.”

Receiving 50 to 60 requests for tea and breakfast very early in several days, aroused the suspicion of the police, who began secretly monitoring the place, according to “Agence France Presse”.

On the night of April 11, the police finally launched a search operation in the single-storey building, which is equipped with 60 workstations.

The forces arrested the owner and 47 workers at the site, and charged them under India’s Information Technology Act with impersonation and fraud.

The authorities began a comprehensive examination of the computers and, through investigation, found that the young operators had received training in communicating with bank clients in Australia.

The scammers extracted personal data and sensitive security information, including passwords, and emailed them to their managers, according to Bafshi.

The policeman added, “What is hidden is definitely greater. We are investigating the international links of this network.”

These dummy call centers operate all over India, and are regularly dismantled before being reconfigured.