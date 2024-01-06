Breakfast | Three delicious breakfast porridges that keep hunger at bay

In the evening, you can easily get a versatile and filling breakfast from freshly made porridge in the fridge.

In good, a satiating breakfast has at least fiber, protein and vegetables or fruit. Toerepuuro is a convenient breakfast or snack, where you can easily combine them all into a delicious dish.

You don't need a pot, because the porridge is made in the refrigerator. Stomach-pleasing, filling, protein- and fiber-rich porridge is made from just a few ingredients.

Different grains are used in these instructions. The fiber or protein contents of rye flakes, oat flakes and barley differ only slightly. According to Finel's tables, as follows:

In oat bran has slightly more protein than oatmeal. If desired, oat bran can be added to any porridge in addition to other grains, as in the recipe for lingonberry-banana fresh porridge.

In all the instructions below, more protein can be added to the portions, for example, from about a deciliter of curd, yogurt or oat milk, as well as from nuts and seeds. In addition to cereals, fiber in the portions can be obtained from fruits and berries.

Protein keeps hunger at bay, but in addition to that, fibers also support a healthy diet. According to the Heart Association, the daily fiber intake recommendation is at least 25 grams for women and at least 35 grams for men, but Finns get less than that on average. Fibers soothe the intestines and slow down the absorption of carbohydrates.

