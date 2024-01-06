Saturday, January 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Breakfast | Three delicious breakfast porridges that keep hunger at bay

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Breakfast | Three delicious breakfast porridges that keep hunger at bay

A tasty and nutritious breakfast has fiber, protein and vegetables or fruit. Picture: Panu Pälvi

In the evening, you can easily get a versatile and filling breakfast from freshly made porridge in the fridge.

In good, a satiating breakfast has at least fiber, protein and vegetables or fruit. Toerepuuro is a convenient breakfast or snack, where you can easily combine them all into a delicious dish.

You don't need a pot, because the porridge is made in the refrigerator. Stomach-pleasing, filling, protein- and fiber-rich porridge is made from just a few ingredients.

Different grains are used in these instructions. The fiber or protein contents of rye flakes, oat flakes and barley differ only slightly. According to Finel's tables, as follows:

In oat bran has slightly more protein than oatmeal. If desired, oat bran can be added to any porridge in addition to other grains, as in the recipe for lingonberry-banana fresh porridge.

See also  Basketball Miro Little, 17, chooses one of the best places to study and moves to America - He's doing what many young men dream of

In all the instructions below, more protein can be added to the portions, for example, from about a deciliter of curd, yogurt or oat milk, as well as from nuts and seeds. In addition to cereals, fiber in the portions can be obtained from fruits and berries.

Protein keeps hunger at bay, but in addition to that, fibers also support a healthy diet. According to the Heart Association, the daily fiber intake recommendation is at least 25 grams for women and at least 35 grams for men, but Finns get less than that on average. Fibers soothe the intestines and slow down the absorption of carbohydrates.

Sources: Heart Association, Diabetes Association, Duodecim, Fineli

#Breakfast #delicious #breakfast #porridges #hunger #bay

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Health | Young men are now measuring their testosterone levels – usually to no avail

Health | Young men are now measuring their testosterone levels – usually to no avail

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result