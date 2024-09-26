We have known for some time that breakfast is not the most important meal of the day as we had been led to believe, and that the one usually eaten in Spain is quite disastrous with its usual coffee, juice, biscuits, cereals, pastries or toast with jam. You may have already made the switch to healthier breakfasts – also tastier and more filling – or perhaps you still find yourself some mornings without knowing what to prepare. Here we bring you a simple and complete alternative that can also serve as a lunch that is easily transported to work.

It is a roll, burrito or wrap with omelette, tomato, avocado and rocket. You can add whatever you like to the omelette – herbs, spices, cheese, ham, etc. – the important thing is that it is round and thin so that the final roll is easy. We have added the rocket in the form of pesto to give a little creaminess to the breakfast, but if you want to skip that step, wash it and dry it well and serve it as is.

Difficulty : You won’t be lazy to do it in the morning Ingredients For 1 wrap 1 large wheat tortilla (white or whole wheat)

2 eggs

1/2 avocado

1 small tomato

40 g of arugula

25 g unsalted peeled peanuts or other nuts

30 ml of extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Dried oregano or any other dried or fresh herb Instructions 1. Blend the arugula and peanuts with the olive oil and lemon juice using a hand blender or food processor. It should have the consistency of pesto, if necessary add more oil. Season with salt and set aside. 2. Cut the tomato and avocado into thin slices and season with salt and pepper. 3. Beat the eggs with the oregano or herb of choice, salt and black pepper. 4. Heat a large frying pan – it should be a little smaller than the omelette – with a dash of olive oil or a little butter. Pour in the eggs and cook until they have set on one side. Turn them over and cook on the other side. 5. Spread the tortilla with the rocket pesto, leaving a couple of centimetres of the edge free. Top with the tomato slices, the tortilla and the avocado. Roll up carefully and fold the ends inwards. If desired, you can toast it in the pan before eating.

