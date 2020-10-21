I.According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), more than 7,500 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Germany within one day. As the RKI announced on Wednesday morning, citing the information from the health authorities, a total of 7595 new cases were registered on Tuesday, after 6868 new cases the previous day.

This is the second highest value given by the RKI since the beginning of the pandemic. Only the number reported last Saturday was even higher with 7830 cases.

The total number of cases of infection registered in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 380,762, and the number of deaths related to the new type of coronavirus to 9,875, 39 more than the previous day. According to the RKI, the number of people recovered was around 298,300.

