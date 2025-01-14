Breakfast rich in protein: five ideas to start the morning with energy

Quality proteins, slow-absorbing carbohydrates and healthy fats. These are the guidelines that we have to follow if we want to create a rich and satisfying breakfast that gives us energy throughout the morning and allows us to stay strong until noon.

Soup time: five very comforting ideas to warm up in January

Breakfast is the first meal of the day, it doesn’t matter whether we eat it as soon as we wake up or whether – due to lack of appetite, rush or simple routine – we don’t sit down to eat breakfast until two or three hours after getting out of bed. to start the day. What does matter is what foods we are going to eat and how we are going to combine them. Not everything goes in nutrition if we want to give our body the best stimuli.

Breaking the overnight fast with a full breakfast can make a difference in how we start the day. Eating a good breakfast has many advantages and is not at odds with eating delicious and appetizing food, there are as many options as your imagination can reach.

You just have to know how to combine foods and decide what we crave more, sweet or salty. We can opt for some healthy oatmeal and banana pancakes combined with the ingredients that you like the most, some scrambled eggs, some spectacular avocado toast with salmon, yogurt or fresh cheese with fruits or nuts and granola, or a delicious smoothie for the days We are going faster. We give you some options and tell you how to prepare them:

Oatmeal and banana pancakes

If you like sweets, you will surely repeat this breakfast more than one day a week when you try it. It is very quick and easy to prepare, very filling, it is spectacular and can also be combined with many other ingredients.

For one person you will need a very ripe banana, a whole egg and 3 or 4 tablespoons of oat flour or flakes (you can crush them with the blender). There is no need to add anything else. With these quantities you will get between 2 and 3 pancakes, depending on the size you give them when making them. I recommend that you do not make them too big, it is easier to turn them around.

What we are going to do is heat a frying pan well with a little extra virgin olive oil, a teaspoon of butter or coconut oil, pour small amounts of the dough and let it cook for a few minutes round and round.

You can serve them with a spoonful of peanut butter, raspberries or some other type of red fruit, an ounce of melted dark chocolate or some type of healthy jam.





Porridge

Known as ‘porridge’ by its English name, it is an excellent warm breakfast that quickly comforts the body in winter and gives a lot of energy. It has many versions. For one person, the size of oats is usually between 40 and 50 grams, to which we will add about 250 ml of cow’s milk or some vegetable drink; We can also opt for one part water and the other part the drink we choose.

You can add an optional sweetener such as a little brown sugar, agave syrup or honey, as well as spices such as cinnamon.

What we will do is heat the water or the drink of our choice in a saucepan with the oats and we will stir – preferably with a wooden spoon – so that it does not stick to the bottom until we achieve a creamy texture. It usually doesn’t take more than five minutes for these quantities.

Once ready, we remove it from the heat and our breakfast is ready, which we can serve with fresh fruit, nuts or seeds. If we want an extra flavor, we can add cocoa powder when cooking the oats. And if we want more protein, the serving recommended by the manufacturer of the whey or vegan protein that you usually consume, if this is your case.

Healthy toasts

Toast is a very popular classic for breakfast. And we can make them very healthy and appetizing. The first thing will be to choose a quality bread that we like, with or without gluten, preferably whole wheat, sourdough and as artisanal as possible.

To make our protein toasts we can add some boiled or scrambled eggs combined with some healthy fat such as extra virgin olive oil or avocado, some slices of serrano ham or turkey cooked with cottage cheese, smoked salmon, canned tuna, Marinated tofu or hummus combined with the spices you like the most.

If we feel like it is sweeter, we can opt for some nut spread with slices of banana, blueberries or raspberries.





Protein shakes

High protein shakes are also a good option for a healthy breakfast, they can be a good alternative especially when we are a little short on time. Or they can complement our breakfast. A great combination is achieved by integrating milk or vegetable drink with oats, natural Greek yogurt and banana. If you need to sweeten it, you can add a couple of dates. It is very creamy and is ideal for breakfast or to regain strength after a hard workout.

Another option is to use blueberries, which can be fresh or frozen. And we can combine it with milk or vegetable drink, you can also add Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

chia pudding

Finally, we give you another breakfast option in the form of pudding. You can prepare it at the moment (although it needs some time to rest) or leave it prepared in advance and make more quantity. It has a very rich texture and is a nutritious and satiating breakfast. In this case we are going to add a spoonful of protein powder, either whey or vegan. The first thing we will do is dilute the protein (follow the manufacturer’s instructions) in 100 ml of cow’s milk or another vegetable drink.

Clay pots and pans: what are the advantages of using them and some ideas for dishes to cook in them



To that mixture we will add a tablespoon of chia. You have to let it rest for at least 20 minutes, better if you prepare it the night before and leave it covered in the refrigerator. You can take it out for a little while before consuming it so that it is not too cold. Or put it in the microwave for 10 seconds, at least now in winter. It is then decorated with the fruit of your choice and ready to eat!