If you get something good (tasty and healthy) to eat at breakfast, then the mood is good throughout the day and you also see good results in your productivity. It’s just that we all understand our work and the needs of our body … But most of us just eat right here. Come, know how Rava Upma can help us to start the day better …

First learn the benefits of eating rava

In South India, semolina is called rava. In North India and Hindi speaking states, the way semolina pudding is made in the houses every day and everyone eats with great fervor. Similarly, Upma prepared with semolina, Rava Upma is a very popular food in South India.

Characteristics of rava

-Rava means semolina is prepared from wheat. It is rich in fiber so it is easy for our digestive system to digest.

-Fiber digests at a slow rate, so it serves to give energy to our body for a long time.

-After eating upma made of rava, you do not feel hungry quickly, do not sleep and you feel energetic for a long time.

Benefits of eating rava upma in breakfast

Seasonal vegetables are added to it while preparing Rava Upma. That is, you get complete nutrition by eating it. Vitamins and minerals from vegetables as well as energy from Rava throughout the day.

– Peanuts and dry fruits are used in making Rava Upma. By eating these you get all the essential amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, folic acid and vitamins and minerals.

-Rava Upma is completely free from fat ie fat and harmful cholesterol. So it is also a great breakfast for your heart health. Which works to maintain the heart’s pumping and maintain the flow of blood from its nutrients.

The heart of the country won by taste

-Rava Upma is very tasty to eat and is also rich in health properties. Hence, this food has made its place in every part of the country and at home after leaving South India.

Today, Poha (mainly Central Indian diet), Dahi Chuda (mainly food from Bihar) and Rava Upma and Idli (South Indian food) have crossed the boundaries of their respective states and become national food.

-The main reason is that it takes less time to prepare these foods. They are rich in nutrients and do not harm fitness due to less oil. Along with this, they are very good for digestion, so they do not feel lethargic after eating them.

