“Breakfast like an emperor, lunch like a king and in the evening like a beggar.” Who does not remember this advice from earlier generations. Mostly they gave it to encourage the grumpy breakfast at the table to get at least a few bites. But does your tip also make nutritional sense? Current studies show: Yes, he does. However, it should not be interpreted as a free ticket to an uninhibited English breakfast. Maybe you do it better like an Italian: In Tuscany there are a few dry cantuccini in the mornings – if breakfast is served at all – and fruits that are native to the Antilles such as oranges, melons and bananas. In Japan, too, the mornings tend to be low in fat and low in calories such as fish, algae and soy.

That all sounds pretty healthy, at least in comparison to the typical German breakfast made of sausage and cheese, maybe a spread made of chocolate cream or jam.