Breakfast | A man from Helsinki eats his breakfast in the open every morning

Miki Puikkonen's breakfast challenge may culminate in making scrambled eggs in the open air.

Where do you usually eat breakfast? Hardly, at least in the open.

But an entrepreneur and a chef Miki Puikkonen eat He has published videos of himself eating breakfast outdoors in Mustikmaa in Helsinki. Puikkonen's goal is to eat in the open every day for about a month.

In his videos, Puikkonen has eaten, for example, porridge, fruit salad, and bread. The Avanto diet has also included, among other things, curd, berries and banana.

Videos while watching, the question inevitably arises: why the hell has Puikkonen taken on such a challenge?

“The basic idea was that when I work from home, I've had trouble getting the day started. When I go outdoors in the morning, it forces me to wake up,” says Puikkonen.

The background of the challenge is also Puikkonen's career as an entrepreneur in the food industry. The job description also includes producing content for social media. Filming a breakfast video forces you to produce this content at the same time.

Puikkonen has previously participated publicly as a contestant in several different television programs, such as Diili, which is presented by Nelonen, who belongs to the same Sanoma organization as Helsingin Sanomat.

In Puikkonen's opinion, the meaning of breakfast should be talked about more in society than at present. Eating it could become a more communal event than it is today.

Right cold, Puikkonen didn't escape to Mustikkamaa's clearing with breakfast supplies. He says that he has practiced open swimming a few times a month since he was young.

However, the open challenge has strengthened his endurance in cold sea water. Whereas before Puikkonen could stay in the open water for less than a minute at a time, with the challenge he has started to enjoy being in the water for periods of up to five minutes.

According to Puikkonen, the challenge has also had other benefits. For example, he has slept better at night and has been able to concentrate on work better as well.

“I have been able to work more efficiently when I have started the day like this. It seems that I have felt less restless when working than before,” says Puikkonen.

Few people know that Puikkonen is the son of ski jumping legend Jari Puikkonen.

Breakfast According to Puikkonen, eating outdoors is not always simple. Eating, for example, increases the time a man has to be in the open.

Shooting challenge videos also causes problems.

“For example, if I chew food for long periods of time on a video, it's not terribly interesting to watch. On the other hand, you shouldn't talk with food in your mouth,” says Puikkonen.

Open challenge is scheduled to continue until March 24. The difficulty level of the challenge is meant to increase towards the end of it.

“In the last few days, I could make, for example, scrambled eggs in the open air so that I had a small camping stove next to me,” says Puikkonen.

Although the challenge ends, Puikkonen's intention is to continue open swimming in the future as well. In the future, however, he will not necessarily be seen at Mustikkamaa's pier every morning.

“However, that water is cold and taken from the bottom of the stomach. For example, after a poor night's sleep, you may not want to go swimming there.”

According to Puikkonen, regular open swimming has been difficult, because it has been difficult to find a suitable place and swimming club for the hobby in the city. Likewise, for example, finding a swimming booth to change clothes has proven to be a challenge for open swimmers.

Letuts and coffee taste good despite the opening – or because of it.

Puikkonen hasn't decided yet if he'll try other food-themed challenges in the future.

“A lunch-themed challenge would be a natural continuation. In Finland, we should move from heavy buffet lunches to lighter lunches that brighten up the day.”