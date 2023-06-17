Nine out of 10 Italians, according to the Observatory ‘I start well’, have breakfast regularly every morning. Not everyone, however, has clear ideas about the first meal of the day. In fact, even on breakfast there is no shortage of fake news and wrong beliefs. To disprove 5 false myths about the morning meal is Elisabetta Bernardi, science communicator and nutritionist from the University of Bari, who recently spoke at the XLIII national congress of Sinu (Italian Society of Human Nutrition).

Breakfast is not important: false! Breakfast in English is called ‘breakfast’, literally “breaking the fast”. Although most people consider it the most important meal of the day, according to the Observatory ‘I start well’, this is not the case for the very young: between 15 and 24 years old, 18% skip breakfast. “It is not true that breakfast is not important, quite the opposite – underlines Bernardi – several studies have shown that skipping the first meal of the day can lead to various problems: it increases the risk of mortality from circulatory diseases and the risk of type 2 diabetes Furthermore, a large prospective study of middle-aged and older health care professionals in the United States found that skipping breakfast increased the risk of coronary heart disease. Eating breakfast regularly is the first step in contributing to good health, at all ages”.

Does skipping breakfast make you lose weight? No! Nutritionists always say it: for a correct and healthy lifestyle it is important to eat 5 meals a day, including breakfast. But science also has its say on the subject: there are no studies that demonstrate weight loss among those who eat breakfast compared to those who don’t. Indeed, prospective studies with a large number of participants followed up over time support the association between breakfast and a lower risk of obesity and weight gain. Furthermore, data from observational studies suggest that regular breakfast consumption reflects a healthy lifestyle.

Is a protein breakfast healthier? No! 61% of Italians think that a protein breakfast is healthier, but it is a false myth. The advice of the experts, valid for all meals, is that it be as complete as possible and that it provides all the nutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, fats, water, fiber, mineral salts and vitamins). “A higher intake of protein at breakfast does not determine any benefit and the risk is to exceed with fat if you bring to the table in excessive quantities, for example, eggs, cold cuts and sausages – explains Bernardi – Carbohydrates in the morning are used to cope to fasting at night, they make us clear-headed and efficient”. The ideal breakfast? According to Bernardi, “the most correct breakdown is 70% carbohydrates, 20% proteins and 10% fats”.

A savory breakfast is healthier than a sweet one: false! Here is another misconception. There is no reason to give up the sweet breakfast, typical of our country – says the expert – the important thing is that it contains all the nutrients one needs: carbohydrates, proteins and fats. Translated into a menu: bread or rusks or other baked goods, cereals, muesli, biscuits or snacks; a cup of milk or a yogurt and a piece of fruit.

Better not to eat breakfast before playing sports: it’s not true! A doubt that often assails athletes is whether it is better to eat before or after exercise. According to nutritionists, it is a mistake to think that it is better to exercise on an empty stomach. Since 2009 the main institutes dealing with nutrition and physical activity – American Dietetic Association, American College of Sports, Medicine and Dietitians of Canada – in defining the guidelines for correct sports nutrition (Sports Nutrition Guidelines) underline the importance to eat before a race or training, with an effective metaphor: “A racing car never starts a race without new tires and a full tank of fuel, therefore those who play sports, especially long-lasting ones, should never start a workout without eating adequately”. Otherwise “blood sugar drops and muscle glycogen is not recharged enough, so the muscles could suffer injuries during physical effort – comments Bernardi – Therefore it is important to eat something, even if you are not hungry, at least 30 minutes before training Something simple and light is fine, with carbohydrates that allow for the accumulation of energy to be expended during exercise.”