Vic Game Studios has released the official teaser trailer for its new titled “animated RPG” online BREAKERS: Unlock the World.

The title will be available for PC, iOS and Android as a free-to-play title with item-based microtransactions. The release date has not yet been officially announced and is currently only scheduled for Japan.

BREAKERS: Unlock the World – Teaser trailer

Source: Vic Game Studios Street Gematsu