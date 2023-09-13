Vic Game Studiosdeveloper of Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard Kingannounced a new “animation RPG” for PC, iOS and Android which will be playable for the first time at Tokyo Game Show Of this month. It’s about BREAKERS: UNLOCK THE WORLDa title that tells the story of “God’s Library” where all the knowledge of the world is stored.

The characters’ journey, shaped through cel-shaded graphics, will make the player feel like they are taking part in a real anime.

It seems that at the moment the game is only planned for Japan and Korea. Let’s see the announcement teaser trailer below.

BREAKERS: UNLOCK THE WORLD – Teaser trailer

Source: Vic Game Studios Street Gematsu