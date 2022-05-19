Strictly Limited Games announced that it will release very limited physical editions for the console versions of BREAKERS COLLECTION. It will be possible to buy the game in two editions, the Limited Edition from € 39.99 and the Collector’s Edition from € 59.99, and pre-orders will open next may 22 through company website.
BREAKERS COLLECTION – Retail editions
Limited Edition
Limited edition edition, in fact, only 4,000 copies will be available for Nintendo Switch, 1,500 copies for PlayStation 5 and 1,500 copies for PlayStation 4. This edition includes:
- a copy of the game for the chosen platform
- a colorful manual
Collector’s Edition
Limited edition edition, in fact, only 3,000 copies will be available for Nintendo Switch, 1,000 copies for PlayStation 5 and 1,000 copies for PlayStation 4. This edition includes:
- a copy of the game for the chosen platform
- a colorful manual
- Tia Langray’s headband
- two cuffs with the franchise logo
- the soundtrack CDs
- an acrylic diorama depicting Tia and Sho
- an Arcade-style flyer
- a double-sided poster in A2 size
- stickers with the franchise logo
- 10 cards dedicated to the protagonists
- a lenticular card
- … All enclosed in a collector’s box
I remind you that BREAKERS COLLECTION will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, although at the moment the launch date has not yet been revealed. So we just have to wait to find out more.
