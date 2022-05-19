Strictly Limited Games announced that it will release very limited physical editions for the console versions of BREAKERS COLLECTION. It will be possible to buy the game in two editions, the Limited Edition from € 39.99 and the Collector’s Edition from € 59.99, and pre-orders will open next may 22 through company website.

BREAKERS COLLECTION – Retail editions Limited Edition Limited edition edition, in fact, only 4,000 copies will be available for Nintendo Switch, 1,500 copies for PlayStation 5 and 1,500 copies for PlayStation 4. This edition includes: a copy of the game for the chosen platform

a colorful manual Collector’s Edition Limited edition edition, in fact, only 3,000 copies will be available for Nintendo Switch, 1,000 copies for PlayStation 5 and 1,000 copies for PlayStation 4. This edition includes: a copy of the game for the chosen platform

a colorful manual

Tia Langray’s headband

two cuffs with the franchise logo

the soundtrack CDs

an acrylic diorama depicting Tia and Sho

an Arcade-style flyer

a double-sided poster in A2 size

stickers with the franchise logo

10 cards dedicated to the protagonists

a lenticular card

… All enclosed in a collector’s box

I remind you that BREAKERS COLLECTION will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, although at the moment the launch date has not yet been revealed. So we just have to wait to find out more.

Source: Strictly Limited Games