As previously announced, QUByte will allow users PC to take part in a closed beta of the BREAKERS COLLECTION, without disclosing the exact dates. Only today the company revealed that this test session will take place on Steam from 18 to the February 21.

During the tests, users will be able to experience first-hand the online modes of the proposed games, with integrated matchmaking and netcode rollback. To register for the beta it will be necessary to fill in the appropriate form available on this page, and it will be possible to apply until February 17.

BREAKERS COLLECTION is coming in the course of 2022 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And PC.

Below you can see a new trailer dedicated to the upcoming closed beta!

BREAKERS COLLECTION – Closed Beta Trailer

