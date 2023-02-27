What happened in Voghera (Pv) at night is unbelievable. The Carabinieri of Voghera, during their usual night-time reconnaissance service, came across a singular scene to say the least. A 30-year-old Romanian, who had broken down with his car shortly before, was intent on replacing the battery in his car with that of a parked vehicle.

The battery thief

—

Stopped on the side of the road, the man was caught red-handed with his hands inside the engine compartment of his car. The police, suspicious of the man’s actions, found that the man was installing a second battery on his car. Not far from where he stopped, a car was found parked with the bonnet forced open. After the necessary investigations, it was possible to reconstruct the scene: the man, residing in Turin, was found in possession of various objects suitable for burglary and theft. The arrest was validated by the judicial authority and, pending trial, a ban on staying in the municipality of Voghera was ordered against the 30-year-old.