For many people, a marriage proposal is a special event. For this reason, both parties often want to capture the moment on video. But this backfired.

Munich – Weddings are generally considered the most beautiful day in a couple’s life. Many people also plan the marriage proposal down to the smallest detail. It becomes problematic when something goes wrong.

Mother is supposed to film her son’s marriage proposal – then something went wrong

When it comes to marriage proposals, many people have different views. Some would like to ask the crucial question in a more intimate setting and start the marriage proposal in their own four walls. For others, it can’t be public enough: whether on the street or at events, the marriage proposal is made public. A man in Italy also had a similar plan when he proposed to his girlfriend in front of a fountain in public.

The plan was for his mother to capture the couple’s special moment on video. While the girlfriend thought the couple was just recreating a TikTok video, the man got down on one knee and showed off his ring. The problem was that this was no longer visible on the mother’s video. While the man was taking out the ring, his mother accidentally changed the camera and filmed herself instead. All that was visible was the mother’s shocked face; she did not film the marriage proposal. A special one There was a marriage proposal at the Oktoberfest.

TikTok user shocked: “Please tell me someone else made a video”

The man’s girlfriend then uploaded the video of the mother’s faux pas to TikTok. She wrote: “When your boyfriend gives his mother his cell phone to film the marriage proposal…” After a short time, the video received over 4,000 comments. Many of them felt for the man’s mother: “You can see the panic in her eyes,” and “She was so panicked, poor woman,” were two of the comments. One TikTok user said in shock: “Please tell me someone else made a video too.”

The TikTok user who posted the video was able to reassure the other users. She responded to the comment with another video. The marriage proposal can be seen there in full length – taken by the applicant’s father. The viewers were more than relieved: “Phew, I thought that this memory would be lost forever.” You could see the marriage proposal itself and the friend’s answer: she said yes. Another marriage proposal in front of hundreds of people also went wrong.