From: Nadja Zinsmeister

During Olaf Scholz’s summer press conference, there were several mishaps. A disturbance created a Christmassy mood for the chancellor.

Berlin – Christmas mood at Olaf Scholz’s summer press conference: On Friday, the Christmas song “Jingle Bells” rang through the entire hall for a few minutes, in which serious topics about the domestic and foreign policy of the Federal Republic were supposed to be discussed. It wasn’t the only mishap, but the chancellor took the events with humor.

Christmas song in the middle of Scholz press conference – “I think it’s not a cyber attack”

While Olaf Scholz (SPD) was in the hall of the Berlin Federal Press Conference answering questions from journalists, an unknown background noise suddenly disturbed the conference. Presenter Corinna Buschow initially suspected a squeaky chair or a camera as the cause. But the noise persisted.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had several reasons to laugh during his summer press conference. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Ten minutes later, the melodious beeping still hadn’t gone away. The moderator interrupted Scholz in the middle of an answer about the minimum wage. She apologized for the disturbance and wanted to get to the bottom of the problem: “Now everyone is very quiet and that person will be caught,” she said. The Chancellor took the disturbance with humor. The whistling reminded him of a well-known Christmas carol. “Anyone who has set their ringtone to ‘Jingle Bell’ is fine,” analyzed Scholz, causing laughter.

Breakdown press conference about Scholz: Chancellor makes “NATO slip of the tongue”

Shortly thereafter, the cause of the noise was caught. It was a photographer’s cell phone, who then tried to turn off the beeping sound on his phone. However, he failed. Buschow had to ask him several times to leave the hall so that the press conference with the chancellor could continue. Scholz added with a smile: “I don’t think this is a cyber attack.”

According to that Editorial network Germany the breakdowns weren’t over that day. A little later, another journalist’s cell phone rang. And Scholz made another slip of the tongue during the press conference: a Swedish journalist asked the chancellor a question about Sweden’s NATO accession. Scholz replied: “I support Ukraine’s NATO accession.” Scholz noticed the mistake quickly and, according to the newspaper, corrected it “with a grin”. (nz with agency material)