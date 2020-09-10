As day-after-day, we are going to carry you updated with the questions of the day – with the correct solutions, after all. It’s also possible to order the “Questions of the Day” as a free e-newsletter by e mail. To register, click here.
What occurred?
• Breakdown through the nationwide train on catastrophe alarm: Sirens and warning messages have been introduced for the primary nationwide take a look at alarm. However in Berlin and elsewhere there was nice astonishment: it remained silent. Why this was and what penalties it has find out here.
• Virtually 20 billion euros much less tax income anticipated in 2021: It was clear that the Corona disaster would tear an enormous gap within the state coffers this 12 months. However it is going to even be felt extra strongly than anticipated in 2021. More about the tax losses and the corresponding consequences here.
• Due to corona virus: Total residential space in Palma de Mallorca sealed off: Because of the excessive variety of infections, the regional authorities of the Balearic Islands has ordered the closure of a residential space within the metropolis of Palma on Mallorca. Which neighborhood is affected and the way individuals react to it, you can find out here in our news blog.
[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]
• After fireplace in refugee camp: France and Germany need EU initiative: Berlin and Paris are dedicated to taking in round 400 unaccompanied kids. The Greek authorities are satisfied that asylum seekers began the fires on Lesbos. You’ll find all of the background info here.
• Trump scares the Germans greater than the corona virus: The worry of the virus is comparatively low amongst Germans – they’re extra involved about US politics and the financial state of affairs. That emerges from a research that was introduced on Thursday. More about it here.
What was mentioned?
• Quick support: sure. Instantly to Germany: No.
• Another America. Memory of another America. This Friday marks the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Trump and Biden remember the victims in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It is also a reminder of a country that was characterized by great solidarity and mutual respect at the time. Different from today. Read Malte Lehming’s comment here.
What do I like to recommend to Tagesspiegel subscribers?
• From insurance coverage to financial savings plan: that is how younger individuals take precautions. The statutory pension is often not sufficient to keep up the same old way of life in outdated age. We show you what options there are for private retirement provision and how you can get the most out of them.
• Shame and pressure to perform: How physical education becomes a stage for the body. Many children and young people find physical education classes humiliating. Also because teachers often do not take their students’ fear of failure seriously. You can find out what you can do about it here.
• A love story from lockdown. Silke Herold and Stefan Wetzel met when the world plunged right into a pandemic. Sniff in peace? It occurred in a short time with them. How love works in occasions of Corona find out here.
• Interview with a pediatric nurse: “We aren’t your servants!” 210 additional time, excessive expectations, low pay – and Corona. Nurse Ulla Hedemann on jokes within the working room and coping with loss of life. Read the interview here.
What may we do?
Learn. Take a bit journey by way of time with us. The Tagesspiegel can be 75 years outdated as of late and on the event of this anniversary there’s a two and a half kilo particular version with 300 entrance pages. They replicate worldwide, German and in addition plenty of Berlin historical past. More information is available here in our shop.
Prepare dinner. Slightly extra self-promotion. We bought plenty of suggestions on our recipe sequence that we had through the lockdown, however because the issues additionally style good while you’re on the highway a bit extra, we have bundled everything here for you on a small special page – and naturally there are at all times new issues added. Have enjoyable making an attempt.
movie show. In Shirel Peleg’s attractive directorial debut “Kiss Me Kosher”, an Israeli and a German need to get married – and enter a minefield of misunderstandings. More about the film here.
What ought to I do know for tomorrow?
Anniversary of the assaults on the World Commerce Middle. Friday will mark the nineteenth anniversary of the assaults. Our USA correspondent Juliane Schäuble and Malte Lehming wrote down everything that you should know about tomorrow’s commemoration.
The brand new season begins. It begins on Friday with the primary spherical of the DFB Cup. Hertha BSC should compete in opposition to Eintracht Braunschweig. And Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia explains in an interview with Tagesspiegel that he had hoped for a couple of extra new gamers. Nonetheless, he’s optimistic. Read the whole interview here (Tagesspiegel Plus)
Variety of the day
twenty sixth Patricia Schlesinger acquired votes when she was re-elected as RBB director. Solely two voted in opposition to them. You can find out more about her re-election here.
Leave a Reply