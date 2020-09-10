As day-after-day, we are going to carry you updated with the questions of the day – with the correct solutions, after all. It’s also possible to order the “Questions of the Day” as a free e-newsletter by e mail. To register, click here.

What occurred?

• Breakdown through the nationwide train on catastrophe alarm: Sirens and warning messages have been introduced for the primary nationwide take a look at alarm. However in Berlin and elsewhere there was nice astonishment: it remained silent. Why this was and what penalties it has find out here.

• Virtually 20 billion euros much less tax income anticipated in 2021: It was clear that the Corona disaster would tear an enormous gap within the state coffers this 12 months. However it is going to even be felt extra strongly than anticipated in 2021. More about the tax losses and the corresponding consequences here.

• Due to corona virus: Total residential space in Palma de Mallorca sealed off: Because of the excessive variety of infections, the regional authorities of the Balearic Islands has ordered the closure of a residential space within the metropolis of Palma on Mallorca. Which neighborhood is affected and the way individuals react to it, you can find out here in our news blog.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

• After fireplace in refugee camp: France and Germany need EU initiative: Berlin and Paris are dedicated to taking in round 400 unaccompanied kids. The Greek authorities are satisfied that asylum seekers began the fires on Lesbos. You’ll find all of the background info here.

• Trump scares the Germans greater than the corona virus: The worry of the virus is comparatively low amongst Germans – they’re extra involved about US politics and the financial state of affairs. That emerges from a research that was introduced on Thursday. More about it here.

What was mentioned?

Caricature: Klaus Stuttmann

• Quick support: sure. Instantly to Germany: No.

The EU and Germany failed in Moria. Now they’ve to mix humanity and accountability in a realistic migration coverage.