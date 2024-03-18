Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Putin likes to portray his war in Ukraine as self-defense. A guest in a TV debate now reveals the actual goals and causes nervousness in the studio.

Moscow – A propaganda broadcast in Russia was briefly interrupted. The reason: A guest could reveal the actual war aims of Russia's rulers Wladimir Putin have betrayed. Political scientist and propagandist Aleksandr Sytin announced that Ukraine war actually not about Ukraine.

Moderator interrupts propaganda program – guest reveals Putin's war line live on television

The scenes from Russian state television were captured on X (formerly Twitter) by journalist Julia Davis. Davis' contribution shows a short excerpt from a TV program in which several people talk about Russia's so-called “special military operation”. Ukraine entertain. Then there is a scandal. Sytin makes it known that the war is not about Ukraine itself at all, but that Russia is on a course of expansion – which goes beyond Ukraine.

“NATO countries, European countries, want to somehow stop this expansionary course,” Sytin continues. But they have no concept at all. As he speaks, there is initially silence in the studio. But then the show's host, Andrey Norkin, seems to remember his task again and interrupts Sykin.

“You can’t do that,” he interrupts the political scientist’s remarks. “It is not expansion, but the defense of national interests and therefore the defense of our own security.” But the moderator's interjection doesn't seem to be enough. Looking into the camera, he says that we should really take a break now.

Putin's plan for the new Soviet Union accidentally published on TV

The official statement of RussiaThe reason why they started a brutal war against Ukraine is because they want to defend themselves against the expansion of Western powers. Russia's most prominent example of this is NATO's eastward expansion, which Putin says poses a threat to Russia. In doing so, he portrays war as a form of self-defense.

Faux pas in propaganda television. A guest reveals Vladimir Putin's actual war goals. (Archive image) © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa

But he is actually interested in expanding Russia and reviving the former Soviet Union, whose collapse Putin described as the greatest catastrophe of the 20th century. The US historian also confirmed the affinity for the old Soviet Russia Mary Sarotte opposite the Frankfurter Rundschau. “Putin is obsessed with history,” Sarotte said. “As I studied the sources, I noticed this obsession and pattern of using violence on historical anniversaries.” The war in Ukraine existed “because Putin wanted it that way.” (nhi)