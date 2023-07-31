“On the Florence – Rome high-speed line, railway traffic has slowed down in the direction of Rome due to a technical problem with a train that is stopped on the line between Chiusi and Orvieto”. This is what Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) writes on its website. At 7pm “rescue operations for the stationary train ended” and, writes Rfi, “traffic on the line returned to normal at 9pm”, but there were still “effects on railway mobility” of the other trains with “slowdowns of up to 270 minutes for 3 high-speed trains” and “up to 75 minutes for 63 high-speed trains traveling on alternative routes”. “Stop in the Umbrian countryside without electricity or air conditioning” they tweet with the hashtag #Frecciarossa. The convoy stopped today at 2.30 pm and since then the rescue efforts have started with the intervention of the Civil Protection which ended in the evening.