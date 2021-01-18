At Ikea, despite the lockdown, you can pick up the furniture you have ordered online in advance. In Ludwigsburg, an IT breakdown meant that hundreds of customers had to wait for hours in the freezing cold.

Ludwigsburg – Due to the lockdown, almost all shops and businesses are currently closed. However, everything is still available online. At the branches of the Swedish furniture giant Ikea, you can pick up the goods ordered online directly on site. On Friday, however, there was a risky breakdown at Ikea in Ludwigsburg near Stuttgart. Due to an IT error, hundreds of customers were waiting in the cold in the parking lot – sometimes crowded together. Many went back home angry after a long wait without furniture. The furniture giant then took a position and promised improvement. He also stressed that this situation was not planned.

As BW24 * reports, A breakdown led to risky chaos in an Ikea parking lot – customers wait for hours in the freezing cold.

The Ikea branch is an important location of the Economy in Ludwigsburg (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network.