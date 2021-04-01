A problem occurred with one batch in the production of the corona vaccine by the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. Apparently it is supposed to be about 15 million cans that cannot be used.

B.A problem occurred during the production of the corona vaccine from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson in one batch. In a production facility of a partner company, an ingredient had not passed quality control and was therefore not used, Johnson & Johnson announced on Wednesday.

The company did not disclose how many doses of vaccine were affected by the problem at contract manufacturer Emergent Biosolutions. According to a report in the “New York Times” 15 million doses of the vaccine are supposed to be involved The company’s vaccination unfolds its full effect after just one injection.

“Quality and safety are top priority”

Johnson & Johnson said they plan to continue delivering 100 million cans to the US government by the end of May, as previously promised. The company will now provide the contract manufacturer Emergent Biosolutions with additional expertise and monitor production on site in the US state of Maryland, it said. “Quality and safety are still our top priority,” said the company.

The manufacturing facility of Emergent Biosolutions has not yet been approved by the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the vaccine. However, the company is already preparing production in order to be able to meet delivery targets.