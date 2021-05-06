ofSebastian Horsch shut down

Are counterfeit Biontech vaccination doses in circulation in Bavaria? Fortunately, this horror scenario does not come true – but the system shows that it is susceptible to errors.

Munich – The first alarm letter goes out late in the evening. On Tuesday, shortly before 11 p.m., the Bavarian vaccination centers received an official email in which the Vaccine Coordinating Office asks “urgently for an immediate review of the vaccines * available at the vaccination centers”. Fake doses of the corona vaccine Comirnaty from the company Biontech *, which have appeared in large numbers in Rhineland-Palatinate, may be sought.

A serious suspicion that fortunately ultimately turns out to be unfounded. As it turned out late on Wednesday afternoon, the employees in the pharmacy of a vaccination center only made one mistake when creating the labels. As a result, 251 people had a batch number in their vaccination records that did not match any of the vaccines manufactured by Biontech – and could therefore have come from a plagiarism.

A simple mistake keeps vaccination centers and ministries in suspense for a day

Just the fact that such a breakdown can happen gives an idea of ​​the speed at which Germany’s vaccination centers are working. The fact that such a simple mistake also keeps vaccination centers and ministries in suspense for a day behind the scenes illustrates the pressure under which the system is running even more – and shows its susceptibility to errors.

A brief reconstruction: After the nightly alarm, the vaccination centers received the next message on Wednesday morning. This time the Paul Ehrlich Institute warns. It’s about the same suspicion of counterfeiting. At that time, the Bavarian vaccination centers have probably already started to look for the suspicious batch numbers in their Biontech stocks, as they were told in the official email. There is talk of a “horror”.

Research conducted by our newspaper has already shown that the information given in the email is only partially correct. The incident in question did not take place in Rhineland-Palatinate, but in Bielefeld in North Rhine-Westphalia. Rhineland-Palatinate probably only came into play from the official side because the Biontech company has its official headquarters there. Nor can it be confirmed that fake vaccination doses were actually found. Instead, a woman who wanted to provide information about her vaccination via an app is said to have noticed that her batch number does not even exist.

Bavaria is not affected by the forgery, which never existed

The evidence is now mounting that there could simply be a breakdown. There is a rumor that in the documentation, the expiry date may have been transferred to the vaccination certificate instead of the batch number. But neither the police nor the Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin want to confirm this at this point in time. One takes the matter seriously, it is said from the house of Jens Spahn *. Now the authorities would have to clarify what exactly happened.

The Bavarian Ministry of Health finally announced in the afternoon that the ongoing investigations of the batch numbers had “so far not produced any indications of a similar situation” in the Free State. So Bavaria is not affected by the counterfeit, which never existed. Because that’s exactly what the city of Bielefeld announces a little later. One regrets the trouble. SEBASTIAN HORSCH – *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.