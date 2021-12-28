It is a not so remote hypothesis that thecar may leave you on foot for a broken down when you least expect it. What to do then when this happens? While it seems trivial, it’s not exactly that easy to follow safe and correct behavior under these circumstances, for two simple reasons.

This can happen on a normal road such as in highway and above all not everyone is prepared for this eventuality, which is why it is trivial sudden it can get more complicated than expected.

Emergency kit in the car, what do you need? Check list of things to have on board and controls

It is good to carry out a periodic check (for example the engine oil level) of the basic equipment of the car, so that you can be sure that in case of need nothing is missing.

First, check that they are inside the vehicle reflective jacket, triangle and the kit with spare lamps, tools and fuses. Also, check that the tire repair kit is present and complete with all accessories. The integrity of the filler gel pack should also be checked punctures.

Finally, it is also good to bring a little one with you first aid kit in case the car was not equipped with it as standard. It can be purchased for a few euros in any DIY store

Car stopped due to breakdown, what to do if it breaks down?

Staying stationary with the car broken is not a situation to be taken lightly because in addition to managing the mechanical failure you have to manage the emergency avoiding any dangerous situations for themselves, passengers and anyone passing near the broken car.

In the event of a breakdown, before turning off the vehicle and alighting, if possible, approach asafe area. If you are on the motorway it would be advisable, provided the vehicle conditions allow it, to reach one emergency pitch in order to carry out the operations safely, otherwise approach the emergency lane as soon as possible. Avoid approaching a curve. It is important to turn on the emergency lights in such a way as to be visible to whoever is coming.

Before getting off and checking the problem, worry about the passengers, especially if children. If these should get off, invite them to approach immediately on the side of the guardrail away from the dangers of passing vehicles.

In the event of a car breakdown, when you are stranded in an emergency situation you must approach a safe area and then ask for help

Once you have reached a safety position for the vehicle, put on the reflective vest and then get out of the car. The first thing to do is to signal your vehicle by placing the triangle – called mobile danger signal – at a distance of at least 100 m from the vehicle (article 176 of the Highway Code).

It should be remembered that parking in the emergency lane on the motorway is prohibited so do not try to repair the vehicle and call for help. In case you have lost liquids or parts you must notify the police or through the single number 112 or if you are on the motorway through the columns distributed along the network.

TObroken down, chi call if you stand still for a breakdown

When the car breaks down on the road or motorway, it must be removed as soon as possible. Once you stop and follow the instructions above, call the roadside assistance. Insurance contracts often include free towing services, otherwise you can call special numbers or the local roadside assistance. Foreign motorists in Italy can contact the800.116.800.

These are solutions to be considered only if in the insurance policy extradal aid is not included, because it involves the payment of rather high rates.

Tow truck, you can request the intervention of the roadside assistance by contacting the free number 803.116

If you are instead shareholders ACI you can contact the 803.116 from Italy or to the number 02.66.165.116 from abroad, to receive assistance throughout Europe, explaining where you are and what problem you have at the Italian head office, which will organize the service for you in the foreign country. ACI pays your expenses up to the fixed ceiling.

Car first aid kit

What should not be missing in the car is a first aid kit the classic first aid box that could be useful in an emergency situation as you can buy on Amazon.

