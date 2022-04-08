The throne of Jesus and Mary in the house of Lazarus, parked in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento while the procession passes. / Pablo Sanchez / agm

Friday, April 8, 2022



The history of Holy Week is also written based on anecdotes. And that of 2022 already has its just started. A breakdown in the direction of the throne of Jesus and Mary in the house of Lázaro, which belongs to the Association of the Virgin, forced him to be removed from the first parade of the California Brotherhood and leave it parked on the corner of Plaza del Ayuntamiento with Calle Mayor when he had only traveled about three hundred meters.

Until then, the procession had gone exceptionally well. The streets were full of people eager to enjoy processions after two years without them. The temperature accompanied and even the framework improved significantly at the start, as the temple of Santa María de Gracia now offers a spectacular cover whose restoration was completed during the brother break. The last time this procession came out, in 2019, it did so from a temple full of scaffolding and mesh.

Anecdotes aside, large groups of Nazarenes participated in the parade, all of them wearing black masks due to the demands of the brotherhood. There were no problems with the distribution of candy by the children.

These were protagonists of a markedly feminine parade. It was opened by the women of the Arrest with their group of representatives and the emblem throne of the brotherhood. Behind the children’s grenadiers paraded martial, preceding the penitents of the historical third of the Prayer in the Garden with its eighteenth-century aesthetics, its rump candles and the throne allegory of the Dolores of the Virgin.

Due to the breakdown, the penitents of the Virgen California had to parade alone from Calle Mayor onwards. The female third of the Osculum accompanied the throne of the Farewell of Jesus, well known because it is carried by ladies. This, in turn, preceded the penitents and the throne with the image of the Most Holy and Royal Christ of Mercy. The parade was closed by the only canopy of the California Brotherhood, that of the Virgen del Rosario, carried, as always, with great seriousness by its group of knights portapasos. He was escorted by the honor section of the Grenadier Group.