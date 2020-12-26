At a press conference in North Rhine-Westphalia, the technology wanted to be completely different from the participants. The mics were off – or were they on? In any case, the audience suddenly got more private impressions than expected.

in something went wrong with the sound. Instead of climate policy, the discussion suddenly turned to private experiences.

The ministers apparently did not notice that they had long been live were switched on.

Düsseldorf – micros on? Micros off? There was one press conference in NRW probably nobody so sure. Actually, the discussion should revolve around the amendment of the Climate Protection Act and the new Climate Adaptation Act. Instead, the audience got unexpected samples of the private conversations the minister.

NRW: Breakdown at the press conference – ministers chat from the sewing box and do not even notice the faux pas

Technology: It doesn’t always want what you want. And so it went too State government in the press conference the black and yellow NRWCabinet. While Economics and Energy Minister Prof. Dr. Andreas Pinkwart and Environment Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser were talking about the climate protection goals, but one probably heard at first: nothing. Only the ministers’ lips moved. The ministry has now stopped the contributions without sound Facebook deleted.

The Livestream, which was supposed to be broadcast in the social networks, restarted shortly afterwards. And while tech was trying to fix the problem and figure out if the press conference had to be repeated, they had minister apparently something to tell. They stood behind their desks and talked. What they did not know: Not only was the image transmitted on, but also the one volume was back now and easy to understand.

NRW: Breakdown at the press conference – Minister raves with the microphone switched on and notices the problem too late

“I have hybridEvents done, they were just great, better than some face-to-face events, ”you can hear Heinen-eater in the Livestream first say. Fortunately for both of them, it was completely private Politician but then not. They talked about past events during corona. The environment minister was visibly enthusiastic about the digitization and hybrid events. These were particularly popular during the Corona crisis introduced and represent a mixture of presence guests and online connection. “I’ll keep that for myself afterwards,” she says in the video and raves from an agricultural event: “There were 650 farmers there. Madness!”

But while you Dr. Andreas Pinkwart still answers, the minister suddenly looks at the cell phone and the Glitch is noticeable. “We can be heard. Micro is on, ”she announces. “I’m just getting the message here.” But the two take it with humor. “Oh God, we both talk about digitization,” jokes Heinen-Esser. “At least you heard that,” laughs Pinkwart, who is also Minister for Digitization, of all things. A participant from the off puts it in a nutshell: “This is how the highlights are produced.” And such small ones Mishaps not only happen at the state level. Even one or the other minister in the Bundestag subverts one or the other gaffe – also in our neighboring country Austria. (chd)

