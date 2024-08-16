Breakdance | The doctor who missed points at the Olympics opened up about bullying: “It was quite destructive”

Breakdance|Rachael Gunn received support from the Australian Olympic Committee.

In breakdance Competed in the Paris Olympics Rachael Gunn has opened up about the crushing criticism he received, a British newspaper The Guardian and sports media ESPN tell.

The Australian, who goes by the name Raygun, lost all three of his dance battles in the five-ring competition. He didn’t get any points in his competition performances.

“I really appreciate positivity, and I’m happy to bring joy to your life. It was the story I was hoping for,” Gunn said in his post on Instagram on video.

“I didn’t realize that it would also open the door to so much anger, which frankly has been quite destructive.”

Gunn’s eccentric movements have been laughed at on social platforms. Criticism has also rained down in the traditional media.

“I went to the games and had a great time. I took it very seriously, worked my ass off preparing for the Olympics and gave it my all,” Gunn said.

After Gunn’s performance, an address circulated in Australia demanding that both Gunn and the leader of the country’s Olympic team Anna Meares public apology.

The Australian Olympic Committee AOC commented on the address on Thursday and said it considers it false. The address is removed or at least hidden from the pages of AOC’s CEO by Matt Carroll after the crash.

“It is disgraceful that these lies, presented anonymously, can be published in this way,” Carroll told the sports media Skysports by.

“It is bullying, harassment and defamation. We demand it [adressin] immediate removal. No athlete representing their country at the Olympics should be treated this way,” he continued.

Rachael Gunn in action in the Olympic arena.

36 years old Gunn has a PhD in cultural studies. She works as a university lecturer and got to know breakdancing with the help of her husband, who was into the sport.

“I never thought that breaking into the Olympics would ever be the thing, or that I could ever be in the Olympics,” she said Off The Podium podcast in April of last year.