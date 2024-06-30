Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/30/2024 – 5:11

Under the name “breaking”, a sport that was born in the black community in the USA will have its debut at the 2024 Games. – a meteoric rise for an activity that barely existed five decades ago.

Breaking, as it will be performed at the Olympics, became popular in the United States in the 1970s. This form of expression was born in the lively black street parties in the Bronx neighborhood of New York, when dancers improvised stylized movements and spins to the sound of DJs.

The acrobatic style of dance quickly became one of the four pillars of hip hop culture, along with DJing (the technique of selecting and mixing music), MCing (rapping or using rhythmic speech) and graffiti.

The dancers were known as ‘b-boys’ and ‘b-girls’, and their practice was more than a sport; it also contributed to building a community.

From the streets to the main stage

Although breaking grew in popularity in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the activity was not necessarily recommended by experts.

According to a 1984 New York Times article, “several doctors” warned that the “fad” was dangerous because it could “push the body beyond its endurance, causing torn ligaments, broken bones and even more serious injuries.”

“If the dancers are not in shape or do not have the flexibility of young breakers, according to doctors, they could end up suffering serious injuries”, published the North American newspaper.

But such arguments would not be an obstacle to the inclusion of breaking in the Olympic Games list, since the international competition includes a number of sports associated with high risks of injuries, such as boxing and BMX cycling racing.

How breaking became popular

In the same year as the NYT article, the New York City Breakers (a group formed in the Bronx) performed for US President Ronald Reagan at the 1984 Kennedy Center Honors. Because the show was broadcast nationally, the breaking performance reached millions of people across the United States.

As breaking’s popularity grew, so did its competitive element. Battles between rival teams or individual dancers became a central part of the culture, with performers competing against each other to showcase their skills.

Dance battles have also become a great alternative to other temptations or provocations on the streets of New York. Spontaneously, it was through popular culture and the Billboard music charts that dance shined.

Notable hits include Run-DMC’s 1983 debut single, “It’s Like That,” which was remixed in 1997 by house DJ Jason Nevins and became an international hit. The music video, which featured male and female breakdancing teams competing against each other, also inspired people around the world to learn the moves.

The first international competitions took place in the 1990s, popularizing the dance as calls grew for it to be included in sporting events.

In the 2000s, arguments began for the inclusion of breaking in the Olympic Games. In 2018, a major step forward in this regard was the inclusion of the sport in the Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A year later, in 2019, the Paris 2024 organizing committee proposed including breaking for the first time in the Olympic program. At the end of 2020, the sport was confirmed in the 2024 Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Controversial inclusion

Breakers pushed for the inclusion of competitive-style dancing, arguing that the sport’s high entertainment value makes it an attractive addition to the Olympic Games.

“It will be great for breaking because it gives us more recognition as a sport,” British dancer Karam Singh told the BBC after the IOC announcement. “And for the Olympics, it will attract young people who might not follow some of the traditional sports.”

However, skepticism about the justification for its inclusion remained, with opinion pieces ranging from puzzlement to outrage.

And although breaking’s inclusion in the Olympic Games is being widely celebrated by the community, there are also those who are concerned that the dance is becoming too mainstream, too commercial for the general public.

Part of the community fears that the Olympic Games will lead to a loss of authenticity and a devaluation of the more subjective aspects of breaking, such as originality and enthusiasm.

“There has been a bit of controversy within the scene,” b-girl Logan “Logistx” Edra told the American newspaper USA Today. “Basically, it’s about ensuring that we preserve the essence and culture [do breaking]”, added the Olympian, “and may this not be lost as we progress and take steps towards the Olympic Games”.