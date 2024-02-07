Dubai (Etihad)

The Breakbulk Middle East Conference and Exhibition, scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, seeks to open great opportunities for networking with business partners, service providers, and project owners at the local and international levels.

The organizers of the event stressed that the conference and exhibition have become an ideal platform for companies and maritime entities to exchange dialogues and innovate solutions that help progress in the shipping sector.

The organizers stated today during the press conference for the Breakbulk Middle East event that the event will encourage raising the level of cooperation and concluding high-value deals, as there will be an opportunity to communicate with leaders and decision makers to conclude contracts and purchases.

The press conference brought together a number of prominent industry leaders from the Ministry, DB World, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, DSV Solutions Abu Dhabi, and other institutions and entities in the Emirates, confirming Breakbulk Middle East’s commitment to enabling industry growth and expansion in the UAE. New markets around the world.

DB World will be the host port for the Breakbulk Middle East Conference and Exhibition again, for the fourth year in a row, in support of the shipping sector as a pillar of the UAE’s economy, and to enhance the role played by this event in the region.

Shehab Al Jasmi, Senior Vice President of Ports and Terminals at DB World GCC, stressed during the press conference the tireless efforts of DB World to develop its facilities and capabilities to handle bulk cargo shipments, and provide the best system to serve the sector.

Julian Ronald Schermi, Acting Vice President – Commercial Ports, at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, reviewed the most important capabilities and qualitative capabilities that have been recently developed by the group.

Captain Jaber Al Shehhi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said: When we look back at what the world has gone through in the past three years, we can say with complete confidence that the maritime industry has played an extremely important role in maintaining economic growth despite the challenges, and the national ports have demonstrated their ability. It is distinguished by its ability to handle huge quantities of goods to maintain the flow of trade across the countries of the region. This has enabled the maritime sector in the UAE to achieve more than 129 billion dirhams, a number that was not easy to reach in light of the difficulties and obstacles that surrounded us.