The divorce is recorded between the royal family and the couple formed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They lost their last official titles on Friday February 19. The princely couple want to stay in the United States. Can we speak of reprisals? “No, it’s going a little too hard to say that. It has been twelve months since Harry and Meghan decided to stop being active members of the Royal Family. The Queen has asked them to reflect on their new life.”, specifies the journalist and host Stéphane Bern, guest of Franceinfo’s “23 Hours”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started to be financially independent. “The Queen faces them with a choice: if you are doing business you cannot use the predicate of royal highness, the status of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. […] It’s heartbreaking for both of them, but at the same time they have chosen this new life “, believes the journalist.

How is this rupture perceived in the United Kingdom? “The British are pretty tough on Prince Harry. They blame him for lacking loyalty to the Queen. When you are a member of the Royal Family you have to serve your country. Currently, the whole members of the royal family are on the ground, with vaccines and Covid-19 patients “, concludes Stéphane Bern.