The all-new Santa Fe is leaking onto the internet and is rather unusually stylized.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is a huge success. It was one of the first successes for the South Korean brand at the time. A spacious, sturdy car with a large engine, even before it was all damaged, could be sold in the Netherlands, just like the Kia Sorento.

That was still a real off-road SUV (ladder chassis), the Santa Fe was always a crossover (self-supporting body). This has the advantage that it drives like a passenger car.

New Santa Fe

We are now 4 generations further. And although the current model certainly does not look outdated, Hyundai saw that it is high time for the fifth generation Hyundai Santa Fe.

The car is scheduled for tomorrow, but at The Korean Car Blog did they already have some pictures today.

The fifth generation Santa Fe (generation ‘MX5’) is completely different in terms of design language. The new one is much squarer and more angular. It is somewhat reminiscent of the Ford Explorer, the American giant (which you can also get in the Netherlands).

It also looks a bit like a Land Rover Defender. It has become a more angular, tougher car instead of a smooth crossover (as you see everywhere these days).

Three versions

There will be three versions. As standard it is a five-seater with two seats in the front and a rear seat. Optionally, you can get it as a seven-seater with an extra bench in the back. Even nicer is the six-seat variant. Then you have six separate chairs.

In terms of powertrains, you don’t have to expect many changes. In addition to the regular petrol versions, there are hybrids, albeit not plug-in. Indeed, just as it is now.

As said, the real reveal is scheduled for tomorrow. Then we also know more about the specifications of the new Santa Fe. It is not known whether the car will come to the Netherlands. You could get the previous four generations, but perhaps that it is now a bit too expensive with the emissions.

