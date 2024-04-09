The new Citroën C3 looks familiar to us.

Good news for lovers of idiosyncratic French hatchbacks: Lemon has pulled the curtain on the new C3! Now the new Citroën C3 is hard news, but not an extreme surprise for the connoisseur. Not only was the current model coming to an end, the electric variant had already been presented.

This is the new Citroën C3 with a combustion engine! Stellantis is making a smart move (again). Instead of an EV-only platform, Stellantis uses a platform that is suitable for multiple types of powertrains. This is a good starting point, especially now that the adaptation of EV technology is not happening as quickly as expected.

We can be brief about the appearance: it is almost identical to the electric C3. So a crossover-like appearance. The car is not suitable for the Dakar rally or for invading Poland, but you don't have to press the brakes as often at speed bumps.

Engine new Citroën C3

The engine range starts with a 1.2 three-cylinder turbo engine that produces 100 hp. You switch gears with a six-speed manual gearbox. Despite the heroic looks, the C3 only has front-wheel drive.

A step higher is the 'mild hybrid'. This has a 48V generator that assists when driving away. It is a tiny electric motor with 12 hp that sits against the automatic transmission. The mild hybrid is only available with the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Citroën proudly reports that the electric mode provides enough power for 50% of city journeys. Ultimately, it should result in a consumption reduction of 10%. This also means lower CO2 emissions (and therefore less BPM fine).

Prices prices prices!

The prices are also already known. The Citroën C3 is available from 20,690 euros. For that, you have the 1.2 Turbo You. The considerably more complete 1.2 Turbo Max costs 24,900 euros. For reference, the all-electric C3 EV You starts at 24,290 euros and the electric C3 Max costs 28,790 euros.

If you go Private Leasing (and who doesn't do that in this class?), then the EV is cheaper. You can lease it for 385 euros per month, the petrol version is available from 455 euros.

The conditions are not very favorable: you have to drive the car for 72 months (72×385 euros…), but you are not allowed to drive more than 5,000 km per year and you must have at least 12 claim-free years. As my Grandpa always said: if you are not going to ride more than 5,000 km, it is better to invest in a good bicycle.

