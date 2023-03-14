The brand new Kia EV9 has become a kind of South Korean Volvo. And that’s not wrong at all.

Kia is doing a great job when it comes to electric cars. With the Kia e-Niro, the brand had one of the first really interesting EVs for business drivers and private individuals. This because of a favorable price and excellent range.

But the really big beacons were moved with the Kia EV6. This combines appealing performance, entertaining driving characteristics and distinctive appearance. It’s never going to be your dream car, but if you can lease an EV6 you’re doing fine, right?

Brand new Kia EV9

But what if you want more? Well, then the Kia EV9 is for you! The EV6 is another kind of sporty crossover that best fits the D-segment in terms of price, class and size.

The EV9 is significantly higher in the market. Thanks to cochesias and Wilco Block we have the images of the brand new Kia EV9!!

Look what a device! It’s exactly what you’d expect: a large electric crossover. There are already enough cars active in this segment, but after all, there is always better, right? It should also come as no surprise, the concept already indicated in which direction it would go:

Volvo influences

As with the Kia Telluride, the EV9 has quite a few Volvo influences. We’re definitely not going to claim that the EV9 is a blatant copy. But they do tap from the same barrel in terms of design philosophy.

That is certainly not a huge disadvantage or anything. The Kia EV6, for example, is not really mother’s prettiest with that short nose and convex back. The Kia EV9 is a little more conventional.

We also see the necessary Volvo influences in the interior. Again, it’s not a huge drawback. The whole looks sleek and tidy without driving around in a moving incubator (like with a Tesla). More information will follow soon. We expect the ‘real’ unveiling of the brand new Kia EV9 tomorrow!

