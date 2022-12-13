Frédéric Vasseur makes the switch from Alfa Romeo to Ferrari.

Interesting news from motorsport on this frosty morning. Alfa Romeo F1 ORLEN team boss Frédéric Vasseur has announced his departure. It has now been officially confirmed that the Frenchman is making the crossing to Ferrari.

At the end of November it was announced that Mattia Binotto left (or had to leave) at Ferrari due to disappointing results at the team. Before that, it was Maurizio Arrivabene who failed to make the team competitive enough at the Scuderia. With the arrival of Frédéric Vasseur at Ferrari, a serious challenge awaits him in 2023.

Vasseur will leave Alfa Romeo F1 in January 2023. The team boss has had six seasons of loyal service. The Frenchman can look back on a good record. Under his leadership, Alfa Romeo F1 managed to finish sixth in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022. The team’s best result to date.

If anyone can give Ferrari an extra push in Formula 1, it’s Frédéric Vasseur. He has been able to get Alfa Romeo out of a rut since 2017. Instead of always driving at the back, the Swiss racing team was again competing for the points. It has not yet been announced who will succeed him at Alfa Romeo F1.

As I prepare for the end of my adventure with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, I can look back fondly on these six years together. I am deeply indebted to every employee on the team as they are the ones who got this team back on its feet and climbed the ladder of our sport. I am proud of the work we have done together as a team and company. Frederic Vasseur

