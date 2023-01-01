Avid AB reader and driver Stéphane Kox stops as a pit reporter at Viaplay. Should Harald Doornwald succeed her now?

A hot topic of discussion in the Netherlands is always how the programming around Formula 1 is designed. That is, for a few years now. When Ruud ter Weijden did it, you never heard anyone talk about it. But maybe that was also because back then you still had dial-up connections to access the internet.

When Ziggo still had the rights, people were annoyed with Jack and Rob. But after Viaplay took over the rights, according to many, things have not gotten any better. The controversial choice to deprive Olav Mol of the commentary was immediately disliked by many. Also because Viaplay included almost everyone who has ever looked at a race car in its team. With the notable exception of Harald Doornwald, who himself did not understand this at all.

Although Allard Kalff is (therefore) also involved in Viaplay, Stéphane Kox did the work as a pit reporter. Since I always watch F1TV myself, I cannot judge it. But from what I heard, the better half of cyclist Danny van Poppel did just fine. We actually expected nothing else from someone who is well informed by Autoblog.

But alas, this glimmer of light in what seems to be a perilous adventure for Viaplay (a lot has been paid for the rights), is now giving up. The 29-year-old will focus on finishing her law studies and her own racing career. Stéphane was offered an extension of her contract, but thanks for that. The Telegraph quotes the daughter of Peter Kox as follows:

I did it with great pleasure, with a super fun group of people and also learned a lot. When I was approached by Viaplay over a year ago, it really came as a surprise. I had just started my master’s degree in law at the time and was still racing myself. As fun as the past year has been, I’ve noticed that my ambition is still with law school and racing. I want to focus on that again. I think it’s important to stay close to myself, as I tried to do during my television work. Stéphane Kox thinks it was nice

Whose deed. The question remains about who should replace Stéphane now. Still Bobby Thornwood?

This article BREAK: Stéphane Kox stops as pit reporter at Viaplay appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BREAK #Stéphane #Kox #quits #pit #reporter #Viaplay